Toronto clothing brand Peace Collective has permanently closed its flagship location

Clothing brand Peace Collective known for their "Home is Toronto" and "Toronto vs. Everybody" shirts has permanently closed the flagship location where they first catapulted to popularity.

The clothing brand took to Instagram to explain that the flagship store would be leaving Ossington, where they've been since 2016. The shop was known for upscale streetwear, and also sold milkshakes under the name Peace Treats.

"The decision to close was not easy," Peace Collective partner Roman Hessary tells blogTO.

"I'd be lying if I said the pandemic didn't have anything to do with it but as many other business owners can attest to, operating a retail store the last 15 months has been near impossible. That coupled with some exciting retail opportunities ultimately led to our decision."

The flagship store is actually moving rather than closing, and although Hessary declined to comment on where, he would say that the new flagship will be opening in August. Their Union Station store should also be reopening.

"Peace Treats will be making a return but this time under a new one-of-a-kind collaborative concept with another famous dessert brand," says Hessary.

The last day for Peace Collective on Ossington was June 13.