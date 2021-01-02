10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month wrapped up 2020 with the final tally of over 100 restaurants and bars, cafes, and venues lost last year. December's closures included some decades-old mainstays and a beloved 24-hour convenience store.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Liberty Village said goodbye to margaritas and carne asada fries on Dec. 18. This little patio on Jefferson might be gone but you can still find those same tortillas at Maizal and all the Seven Lives locations.

It was a good 10-year run, but the Front and Yonge outpost of Fran's has been evicted. Co-owner Roger Kim says they fought the good fight, but it just wasn't enough for the landlord to spare the youngest location of Toronto's 80-year-old diner chain.

The bar you didn't know was a bar has closed to make way for a future condo tower — typical Toronto. That being said, Hush Hush's neon lights may one day shine again, only in a different location.

Danforth's destination for Levantine cuisine-inspired brunch announced that Dec. 6 would be its last day of service following months of uncertainty.

Just a day before Christmas, Sam James' cafe across Trinity Bellwoods has called it quits after five years of espressos and summertime park hangs. The Ossington, Harbord, and Brock locations are still open, while two others in the Financial District remain temporarily closed.

After decades of serving ice cream with the little chocolate square on top, Laura Secord (once Canada's largest candy retailer) has closed up its shop in the aging Etobicoke mall. There are now only four locations left in Toronto.

Danforth's live music venue and restobar is no more after 15 years. The neighbourhood institution had the misfortune of moving to a larger space in Greektown just before COVID hit, and ultimately wasn't able to meet ends meet.

Gap Inc. continues to close up storefronts, and announced earlier this month that its 30-year-old flagship at Bay and Bloor would be joining the fold.

Riverside's eclectic cafe serving Pilot brews and baked goods closed on Christmas Eve, but not for lack of trying. The coffee shop pivoted to weekend Caribbean BBQ and patio service, but after more than two years, have decided to lock up shop.

The neighbourhood is still reeling from the loss of Stardust, which opened in 1994, but unceremoniously closed without warning. It was confirmed in early December, when inventory disappeared from the shelves. We didn't even get to say goodbye.