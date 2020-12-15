Hidden bar in Toronto with fake storefront has shut down for good

A Toronto bar that was an open secret hidden behind a convenience store has announced they're closing almost exactly a year after they first opened.

Hush Hush did nothing if not pivot during the pandemic, left with few options to make money in their usual way like many secretive bars without patios or robust food programs.

They transformed into a private disco, served gelato, set up a CafeTO patio and did pickup cocktails to go. Prior to the pandemic, you could enter the bar via a front "convenience store" area selling hot dogs, patties and candy, and find a dark windowless watering hole furnished with funky couches and dripping in neon.

The bar posted the news that they'd be closing to their Instagram story over the weekend.

"It is with much sadness that we announce the closure of our Junction space. Unfortunately the building is being torn down to make way for condos. As a temporary pop-up we knew this day would come but COVID has expedited the process. Fret not, we're already working on our new space! Stay tuned for updates," they wrote.

The note was posted with the "question" feature on Instagram, asking regulars for their favourite Hush Hush memory. Replies about birthday parties, post-wedding drinks, falling asleep on the couch, and not only being served but also cared for and protected by bartenders keep flooding in.

Hush Hush didn't respond to requests for comment on what their new project would be, but with all the creativity we've already seen from this team so far it's bound to be something great.