Libertad Toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its tacos has permanently closed

A Mexican restaurant in Toronto has announced they're permanently closing almost one year to the day of them opening their doors.

Libertad in Liberty Village was known for their takes on birria tacos and carne asada fries served with margs on the patio, and they battled valiantly throughout this year to stay alive.

However, they posted to social media that they were closing on Dec. 18.

"After a long hard fight we've decided to close our doors here at Libertad permanently and it's a bittersweet feeling," reads the caption to their post. "Thank you to everyone who came by and tried our tacos and crazy concoctions and loved it!"

Libertad used tortillas made by their sister project Maizal, which is still in operation, as is their other popular sister spot Seven Lives.

Hector Vasquez

