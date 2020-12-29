Two more Laura Secord locations in Toronto just closed permanently

Toronto shoppers got word that an iconic Laura Secord shop had permanently closed this month, but it seems as that location isn't the only one to shut its doors recently.

The discovery that a decades old Laura Secord chocolate shop had closed its doors for good at Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke upset many loyal customers.

Many remarked how Laura Secord is a "truly Canadian brand" and recalled memories of buying chocolates there as a child.

"The only chocolates my parents would buy were Laura Secord. From the Cloverdale Mall location too. We lived in the area," one person said.

"I remember going to this location with my grandmother as a little girl. So sad," one person said. "Sad this location is closing but that mall has changed so much over the years."

A spokesperson from Laura Secord Chocolates headquarters in Quebec said there are no plans to close all retail shops in Ontario, but there are two others that have closed in Toronto.

The Laura Secord shops in Bayview Village and Fairview Mall are both no longer listed on the Laura Secord site and are marked as permanently closed on Google maps.

In fact, only one Laura Secord shop, the Humbertown in Etobicoke, appears to be open for curbside pickup in Toronto during this lockdown period.

There are now only four locations in Toronto — Humbertown, Yonge and Eglinton Centre, Eglinton Square, and Scarborough Town Centre.

It seems people have noticed the loss of the shops.

"I don't recall the last time I saw a Laura Secord shop," one person said on Facebook.

Laura Secord began as a single shop on Yonge Street in Toronto in 1913.

By 1950, there were as many as 96 shops in Ontario and Quebec. Starting in the late 1960s, ownership of Laura Secord changed on several occasions.

As of February 2010, Laura Secord is owned by Jean and Jacques Leclerc, two Quebec businessmen.