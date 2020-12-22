Toronto's most iconic Laura Secord shuts down after decades in business

A classic Canadian chocolate shop, Laura Secord, has shut down one of its oldest locations in Toronto.

The Laura Secord in Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke has permanently closed, a spokesperson from Laura Secord Chocolates headquarters in Quebec confirmed to blogTO. The company spokesperson said that this is just one closure and there are no plans to close all retail shops.

Cloverdale Mall opened in 1956 and there is a proposal for redevelopment to convert the property into a mixed-use residential, parkland, arts and culture and commercial community.

The news of Laura Secord's closure had some reminiscing about the shop known for its green frosted mint chocolates and waffle ice cream cones dipped in chocolate.

A post on the Facebook group Friends Who Like Vintage Toronto features comments lamenting the loss of the shop.

"The most iconic store of Cloverdale Mall is now history," the post reads, followed by comments from several people remembering visits to the shop.

One person called the chocolate "my favourite growing up," adding: "My gramma always treated us to them."

"It's been there for decades. Love their ice cream," another person said.

Others are mourning the gradual closure of the mall in general.

"The mall will be different when condos are built south and west. A piece of history gone," one person said.

For those craving a minty square of chocolate, there is another Laura Secord shop not far at Humbertown, 270 The Kingsway in Etobicoke.