Toronto restaurant shutting down because of too much uncertainty what comes next

One of Toronto's few sources for a gluten-free brunch with Levantine influences has announced they will be closing down within the week.

Rikkochez posted the news to social media, saying that "the uncertainty of what comes next and when it will come, was too much to bear for the future of our restaurant."

The restaurant temporarily closed early on the pandemic, then reopened offering their own delivery.

"‎In one way or another, this pandemic, and the response to it, has affected everyone. For us, we have gone through the gamut of emotions. And while our hearts wanted to hang on and see this through, our heads asked us to consider the reality," Rikkochez writes in the caption to their closing announcement post.

"This gig has been satisfying and gratifying, terrifying and exhilarating, joyous and stressful and amazing and educational and adrenalising. And sometimes (more recently) surreal and unreal. But most importantly, it's been So. Much. Fun. And more than anything, it has been an absolutely pleasure-filled ‎experience meeting all our guests."

The restaurant thanks the Danforth community they called home, and asks that anyone looking to place orders with them during their final days preorders by email to help with workflow for their small team.

Rikkochez's last day of service will be Dec. 6.