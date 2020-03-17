This is what's open and closed in Toronto right now

What is open and closed in Toronto right now is changing by the minute. On Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford formally declared a state of emergency within Ontario. The announcement was made in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 amidst a global pandemic outbreak.

However, as Ford noted "this is not a provincial shutdown" and that essential services will remain "available to every individual and family."

Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Pharmacies

Some bank branches

TTC

GO Train and UP Express (reduced service)

LCBO

Beer Store

Restaurants offering delivery or take-out

Malls (reduced hours)

Toronto International Airport

Construction sites, office buildings, manufacturing plants, factories and some wedding and funeral parlours remain open.

The announcement also came with an updated list on which facilities and services are now temporarily shut down. These include:

All community centres and facilities providing recreational programs

All public libraries

All public and private schools as defined in the Education Act

All licensed daycares and child care centres

All bars, nightclubs, cafes and restaurants not offering take out or delivery

All theatres, cinemas and concert venues

Additionally, public events of over 50 people are prohibited until at least March 31.

Along with the government's declarations many gyms and health centres have independently made the decision to temporarily close, as have some cannabis stores, as well as casinos, churches and numerous retail stores such as Nordstrom, Apple, Hudson's Bay and more.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the federal government is suspending visitor services to all Parks Canada sites.