City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
what is open toronto

This is what's open and closed in Toronto right now

City
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open and closed in Toronto right now is changing by the minute. On Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford formally declared a state of emergency within Ontario. The announcement was made in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 amidst a global pandemic outbreak. 

However, as Ford noted "this is not a provincial shutdown" and that essential services will remain "available to every individual and family."

Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time:

Construction sites, office buildings, manufacturing plants, factories and some wedding and funeral parlours remain open.

The announcement also came with an updated list on which facilities and services are now temporarily shut down. These include:

  • All community centres and facilities providing recreational programs
  • All public libraries
  • All public and private schools as defined in the Education Act
  • All licensed daycares and child care centres
  • All bars, nightclubs, cafes and restaurants not offering take out or delivery
  • All theatres, cinemas and concert venues

Additionally, public events of over 50 people are prohibited until at least March 31. 

Along with the government's declarations many gyms and health centres have independently made the decision to temporarily close, as have some cannabis stores, as well as casinos, churches and numerous retail stores such as Nordstrom, Apple, Hudson's Bay and more. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the federal government is suspending visitor services to all Parks Canada sites

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is finally changing how fare inspectors will be used

Toronto to close City Hall and all municipal buildings over COVID-19 outbreak

This is how people are feeling about taking the TTC in Toronto right now

Toronto now has more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus

This is what's open and closed in Toronto right now

Toronto is starting to feel like a ghost town as COVID-19 cases rise

Immunocompromised people ask healthy youngsters not to kill them by spreading the coronavirus

Ontario marks first coronavirus-related death as patient total rises to 186