This is what's open and closed in Toronto right now
What is open and closed in Toronto right now is changing by the minute. On Tuesday morning, Premier Doug Ford formally declared a state of emergency within Ontario. The announcement was made in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 amidst a global pandemic outbreak.
However, as Ford noted "this is not a provincial shutdown" and that essential services will remain "available to every individual and family."
Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time:
Construction sites, office buildings, manufacturing plants, factories and some wedding and funeral parlours remain open.
The announcement also came with an updated list on which facilities and services are now temporarily shut down. These include:
Additionally, public events of over 50 people are prohibited until at least March 31.
Along with the government's declarations many gyms and health centres have independently made the decision to temporarily close, as have some cannabis stores, as well as casinos, churches and numerous retail stores such as Nordstrom, Apple, Hudson's Bay and more.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the federal government is suspending visitor services to all Parks Canada sites.
Hector Vasquez
