This is how yoga studios in Toronto are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Most gyms in Toronto have chosen to close temporarily in response to COVID-19 (though not Hone Fitness, to the confusion of many) and yoga studios are starting to follow suit.

Following an exponential increase of coronavirus cases across Toronto in the last few days, some of the hottest and sweatiest spaces in the city have announced their closures.

Popular studios like Downward Dog, Octopus Garden, Iam Yoga, Yoga Tree, Oxygen Yoga, and Sweat and Tonic, among others, have been taking to social media yesterday and today to let visitors know they'll be suspending classes for the next while.

The decision comes in a string of announcements from industries deciding to shutter temporarily across the board, from arts and education institutions to casinos across Ontario.

Toronto's top public health official Dr. Eileen de Villa has also released a statement demanding all dine-in restaurants, theatres, bars and nightclubs to close completely until further notice, or else face fines.

Meanwhile malls city-wide continue stay open, albeit with reduced hours.