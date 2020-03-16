Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto gyms

This is how yoga studios in Toronto are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Most gyms in Toronto have chosen to close temporarily in response to COVID-19 (though not Hone Fitness, to the confusion of many) and yoga studios are starting to follow suit. 

Following an exponential increase of coronavirus cases across Toronto in the last few days, some of the hottest and sweatiest spaces in the city have announced their closures. 

Popular studios like Downward Dog, Octopus Garden, Iam Yoga, Yoga Tree, Oxygen Yoga, and Sweat and Tonic, among others, have been taking to social media yesterday and today to let visitors know they'll be suspending classes for the next while.

The decision comes in a string of announcements from industries deciding to shutter temporarily across the board, from arts and education institutions to casinos across Ontario.

Toronto's top public health official Dr. Eileen de Villa has also released a statement demanding all dine-in restaurants, theatres, bars and nightclubs to close completely until further notice, or else face fines. 

Meanwhile malls city-wide continue stay open, albeit with reduced hours

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This is how yoga studios in Toronto are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Hone Fitness is remaining open despite coronavirus fears

GoodLife Fitness is closing all of its gyms in Toronto due to COVID-19

A spa in Toronto now has silent days where talking is totally prohibited

The Home Show in Toronto has been cancelled over coronavirus

Toronto Raptors spent night at bowling event before learning of order to self-quarantine

Toronto Raptors and all NBA games suspended after player tests positive for coronavirus

Here's what the massive new flight simulator coming to downtown Toronto might look like