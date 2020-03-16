Toronto movie theatres have been asked to close temporarily due to coronavirus

Toronto's top health official just released a statement demanding that all local movie theatres temporarily close due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, is now "strongly recommending" that cinemas, alongside all dine-in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs in the city, cease operations until further notice.

Any businesses that fail to comply the recommendation will be issued an order from the province under Section 22 of the Health and Protection and Promotion Act to do so.

Some local theatres like Paradise Theatre, Revue Cinema, and the Royal had already announced they would be closed vuntil further notice starting Monday, following a drastic increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the weekend.

"This is obviously heartbreaking," said Revue Cinema. "But it is the socially responsible thing to do."

Large movie chain Cineplex has yet to make a statement regarding its temporary theatre closures across the province.