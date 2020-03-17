City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre coronavirus

This is what it's like at the Toronto Eaton Centre as stores begin to shut down

Despite the growing number of coronavirus cases across the province, shopping malls in Toronto are still up and running.

The Ontario-wide state of emergency has yet to prompt the biggest shopping centres in the city to shut down completely — though they have reduced their hours — but that doesn't mean people are still shopping. 

According to a statement from Toronto's Medical Officer of Health yesterday, malls have been permitted to stay open as a convenient way for people to get supplies.

Transactions are usually quick, which reduces the risk of transmission. 

coronavirus toronto mallsPublic health officials have called on Torontonians to stay home, and it appears most people are doing just that. 

The usually bustling halls of the Eaton Centre are now emptier than ever as people opt to hole away at home. coronavirus toronto mallsIndividual retailers inside the massive mall have chosen to close off completely for the next few weeks.

Nordstrom stores across the country are closed as of today.

Meanwhile other chains like Levi, Nike, B2, and Apple have been closed since the weekend.

coronavirus toronto mallsThere's a scattered number of individuals still milling around, but that number may well decrease over the next few days as the City of Toronto places further protective measures on public spaces. 

coronavirus toronto mallsThat being said, the Urban Eatery food court in the Eaton Centre basement appears to be fully operational, for now, despite calls for dining area closures across the city.

Other Toronto malls like Yorkdale, Shops at Don Mills, Sherway Gardens, Scarborough Town Centre, Square One, and Vaughan Mills are continuing to stay open during this time. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

