Ontario reports 32 new coronavirus cases bringing provincial total to 177

Ontario has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 11 of which are in Toronto.

According to the province's daily morning updates, which usually occur in around 10:30 a.m., Ontario has now had a total of 177 cases of the virus, with five of them labelled as "Resolved."

The 32 new cases represent the second largest one-day leap since the outbreak began, following Saturday's increase of 42 new cases.

Eleven of the new patients hail from Toronto, while the rest are from Hamilton, Ottawa, Sudbury, Durham, York, Peel, Niagara, Halton and Guelph.

All of the province's new coronavirus patients are currently self-isolating, according to Ontario's dedicated webpage, and the majority of cases are marked as "pending" in the age and gender category.

Details are available for three of the patients, however: a man in his 40s who contracted the virus from travelling to the U.S., a woman in her 50s who got it from close contact with someone already infected, and man in his 30s who also got it from travelling to the U.S.

As of Monday morning, Ontario has 172 confirmed active COVID-19 cases, while Canada has a total of 345.