14 notable Toronto businesses that closed in March

Toronto businesses that closed in March ran the gamut from a beloved used bookstore and trusty neighbourhood coffee shops to an entire handful of restaurants damaged by fires over the course of two nights. Many of these places will leave locals pining for what was lost.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in March.

This BBQ joint in Cabbagetown smoked its last meat last month after around four years in business. (And FYI, the "420" was a reference to its address on Parliament St.)

Last year it was Baldwin, this year it's Bloor. A nighttime fire caused both of these popular Indian restaurants next to Christie Pits to close (hopefully) temporarily due to damages. If all goes well, Madras Masala should reopen in June, while the verdict is still out for Banjara. However, fans of the latter can still visit its Yonge & Eg location.

Strangely enough, the next evening, another fire broke out further west on Bloor, this time affecting this popular Bloordale sandwich shop and the two businesses flanking it. Judging by Facebook posts from Brock Sandwich and South Indian Dosa Mahal, it may be some time before either reopens.

After more than 15 years in business, this swank sushi and cocktail bar at King & Bathurst closed its doors last month. Its owners alluded to debuting a new dining concept, but no word yet on what, where or when that might be.

This reliable coffee shop was embraced by its neighbourhood, as it has been in its other two locations. Sadly, it was forced to close its Annex outpost due to skyrocketing rents on Bloor St. Fans of its very reasonably priced espresso-based drinks can still take solace in the knowledge that its cafes in Little Italy and Bloorcourt still exist.

Vegan chef Doug McNish's North York restaurant, known for its vegan brunch, ran its course and closed last month. The chef and cookbook author is now focusing on his plant-based spot in "Vegandale" (a.k.a. Parkdale) called Mythology Diner.

Formerly called Evolution Food Co., this healthy option by St. Lawrence Market with salads, smoothies and juices suddenly closed up this location. Its presence in Liberty Village remains, however.

Following some controversy involving unpaid wages, this relatively new lunch spot by Dundas & University closed last month due to unpaid rent.

Having opened in 1982, this much-loved, independent used bookstore by Avenue & Lawrence closed due to an astronomical increase in rent. It will be greatly missed by the community.

After 21 years of serving coffee in the area, the Liberty Village location of this coffee house shuttered for good. Now only its outpost at 401 Richmond remains.

When it first opened in Leslieville over five years ago, this neighbourhood restaurant and wine spot was well received by locals. But after a recent decline in business, it was forced to close for good last month.

This husband-and-wife-owned flexitarian pantry in the Junction Triangle closed its retail operation on March 28 to re-focus on the catering side of its business, Urban Acorn Catering (and to spend more quality time with its growing family, a.k.a., a new baby).