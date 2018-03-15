Toronto sushi favourite Blowfish is closing after 15 years

One of downtown Toronto's premier sushi and cocktail bars will close for good this weekend after more than 15 years of serving up dope spicy rock shrimp and ebi shooters.

It's a sad time for sake lovers in King West.

Blowfish, located at the corner of King and Bathurst, first announced on its Facebook page in late February that it would be closing its doors on March 18.

"We have so many incredible memories that we created with all of you," reads a note posted by Zark, Tak and the Blowfish team on Facebook a few days later. "Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciate for all your support."

Blowfish hasn't announced the reason behind its closure, but it sounds like the team might be going in a new direction.

"As they say, when one door closes, another one opens," reads the Facebook message. "On the the next chapter… We look forward to sharing our new dining concept with you in the near future."