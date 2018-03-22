One of Toronto's favourite vegan restaurants just closed

Vegan chef and cookbook author Doug McNish is a busy man these days, given the success of his new restaurant on Toronto's most polarizing city block.

Parkdale's Mythology Diner is a smash hit, which is awesome for fans of plant-based comfort food in Toronto's west end.

Those who frequent Doug's Public Kitchen in North York are not so lucky. Sorry Rachel McAdams!

McNish announced "with a heavy but also joyful heart" on Instagram Thursday morning that Public Kitchen would be closing effective immediately.

"They say every business only has a certain life span, and it is true," he said of the restaurant. "Much like I needed to grow and move forward back in 2011, that time to grow has come again."

McNish went on to say how much he cherishes all of the memories and people who helped his restaurant thrive and grow.

"Without your support and love of vegan food, none of this could have happened," he wrote in the caption of his closure post.

"To each and every person that has walked through the doors at Public Kitchen, whether it be staff or guest, whether it be for a cooking class, lunch or brunch, I thank you from the very bottom of my heart."

The chef says that, while he can't share everything he's working on right now, there will be "more delicious food and good times to come."

Meanwhile, you can find him at Mythology – a restaurant that McNish says made him remember why he started cooking in the first place.