Vegans now have their own neighbourhood in Toronto

The fast-expanding restaurant empire known (colloquially, until now) as Vegandale has staked its claim on a stretch of Queen Street between Dufferin and Brock.

Introducing the Vegandale village – a self-described "mecca for the ethically minded and hungry, with the best of vegan food, goods, and services co-existing on one city block in downtown Toronto."

This newly-branded destination is currently home to three successful vegan brands, all managed by a group called The 5700: Doomie's, The Imperative and the recently-opened Mythology Diner by award-winning vegan chef Doug McNish.

By the end of this 2018, a total of seven cruelty-free storefronts will fill out the prominent block on Parkdale's east side, according to press materials from Vegandale.

Restaurants called Vegandale Bracitorium, Prohibition Pie and NYM are all expected to open in the neighbourhood this summer.

"This premiere destination for the vegan and vegan curious is the only one of it’s kind, promoting a world where animal exploitation is a thing of the past. With our roots in abolitionism, our unapologetic messaging is the connection between each project we touch."

Coinciding with the announcement of Vegandale itself is a name change for North America's fastest-growing Vegan food festival, which enters its fourth season this summer.

The hugely popular Vegan Food & Drink Festival will henceforth be known as the Vegandale Food Drink Festival.

Dates aren't yet announced for the event, which takes place across Chicago, Toronto and New York City, but organizers (the same team behind the Vegandale neighbourhood project, natch) say that a new "secret destination" is on the tour this year.

"Our downtown Toronto urban playground for the vegan and vegan curious exists to bring the best of the vegan world together to exhibit the ease and enjoyment of living without the use of animals," reads a press release announcing the festival's name change / rebranding.

"But we can't contain that to one city block, so we're packing up and taking over the world!"

The move couldn't come at a better time, to be honest. Global sales of plant-based meat substitutes have skyrocketed in recent years, and our city itself is seeing an explosion in vegan options at retail stores and through a boom in new, 100 per cent meatless restaurants.