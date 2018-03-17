Popular Liberty Village cafe closes after 21 years

After serving coffees and lunch burritos to the Liberty Village community for over two decades, the popular cafe The Roastery Coffee House has shuttered its doors for good.

On a sign taped to its wall, the cafe informed customers,"...it is not easy to say goodbye to all our customers but it is time to move on."

Describing its location on Pardee Avenue as "a meeting point for many people catching up with friends", the sign reminisced on its Liberty Village run as a "beautiful 21 years."

The closure comes as a shock to the area, which is sorely lacking in go-to community coffee shops.

With a bustling lunch hour rush that would see lineups for their soups and sandwiches, its clear that lack of business isn't the reason for its folding – although the cafe did experience some moments of stalled lines and haphazard hours.

Though The Roastery's brick-walled entrance and decorative patio will be missed, it will continue to run its second location in the 401 Richmond building near Queen and Spadina.