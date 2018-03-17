Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
roastery liberty village

Popular Liberty Village cafe closes after 21 years

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After serving coffees and lunch burritos to the Liberty Village community for over two decades, the popular cafe The Roastery Coffee House has shuttered its doors for good. 

On a sign taped to its wall, the cafe informed customers,"...it is not easy to say goodbye to all our customers but it is time to move on."

Describing its location on Pardee Avenue as "a meeting point for many people catching up with friends", the sign reminisced on its Liberty Village run as a "beautiful 21 years." 

roastery liberty villageThe closure comes as a shock to the area, which is sorely lacking in go-to community coffee shops.

With a bustling lunch hour rush that would see lineups for their soups and sandwiches, its clear that lack of business isn't the reason for its folding – although the cafe did experience some moments of stalled lines and haphazard hours. 

Though The Roastery's brick-walled entrance and decorative patio will be missed, it will continue to run its second location in the 401 Richmond building near Queen and Spadina. 

Lead photo by

Ben Roffelsen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Liberty Village cafe closes after 21 years

The top 5 cafes in Scarborough

The top 21 Irish bars and pubs in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top wing night deals in Toronto by day of the week

Toronto Food Events: Pancake Kegger, Vegandale, Coffee and Tea Expo, Sandwich Fest

Booze could get way more expensive at events in Toronto

Toronto sushi favourite Blowfish is closing after 15 years

10 new cafes for studying and free WiFi in Toronto