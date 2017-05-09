The top 30 sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top sandwiches in Toronto display an astounding variety, offering everything from classic childhood favourites like grilled cheese and BLTs to those with more sophisticated ingredients and flavours.

Here are my picks for the top sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Solid sandwiches can be found at a variety of places in this neighbourhood but if you're hankering for a panini Rapido will serve you up one with eggplant, chicken, veal or prosciutto.

Tori's Bakeshop is home to scrumptious veggie BLTs, daiya grilled cheeses and, country vegetable pate with pickles, sauerkraut and mustard on rye buns.

Proper tuna melts with cheddar and tomato are among the nostalgic classics on the menu at the Millwood Melt. Get one with a side of tomato soup and pickles.

Brock Sandwich is a local favourite for chicken piri piri on a bun, as well as shrimp and giant squid po'boys.

El Charro is a Mexican street food spot on Parliament where you can fill up on the pambazo, a sandwich made with traditional antojito bread dipped in spicy guajillo sauce.

This is the only Ace Bakery in the city with a cafe attached to it and they make a mean Chicken Waldorf. It's a Waldorf salad in sandwich form; chicken salad mixed with walnuts and all the fixings on incredibly fresh bread.

Famo Sandwiches takes the time to carve each sandwich they make to order. A must try is their lamb.

An always bustling neighbourhood spot in Greektown, Mocha Mocha has an ultra fresh and made to order sandwich list, including a spicy chick-pea-guacamole.

California Sandwiches has been a Toronto institution since 1967, especially this original location on Claremont. Don't leave here without ordering their famous veal sandwich.

Located on Coxwell avenue, Knuckle Sandwich specializes in massive sandwiches including buttermilk fried chicken and a beer braised brisket.

Hot Italian sandwiches at SanRemo are okay, but the real star at this Etobicoke bakery is the giant slab sandwiches built on whole loaves layered with cold cuts and crispy fried onions.

Quick, easy and super fresh are what you'll find at Green Box on University Avenue near Richmond. They have a new sandwich special every day, and it fits perfectly into a box with a side salad to go.

When The Pig Came Home is one sandwich shop giving Montreal delis a run for their money. Fill up on everything from smoked meat to porchetta sandwiches.

Known for their hearty Italian sandwiches, Nonna's Place serves classic, fresh-sliced-pan-fried eggplant and veal sammies. They close at 4 and are never open on weekends, so plan accordingly.

Torteria San Cosme is a Mexican restaurant on Baldwin Ave that doesn't do tacos. Instead they make nine different sandwiches constructed with custom-made pan teleras from the neighbouring Blackbird Baking Co..

Porchetta & Co. at King and Portland is famous for their wild fried chicken sandwich specials as well as their porchetta.

The east side is home to excellent options served between sliced bread. Don't miss hidden away Completo for its churrasco sandwiches loaded with avocado and hot sauce.

The lunch hour hero in Liberty Village is Merci Mon Ami where baguettes are packed with things like prosciutto, roast beef, chicken souvlaki or eggplant parm.

Tucked away on College Street, PG Cluck's teeny weeny sandwich shop specializes in Nashville-style Hot Chicken creations. Their towering fried chicken is also a wonder.

A combination butcher, supermarket and restaurant, Globe Meats is lunch royalty in the area serving porchetta and pulled pork sandwiches on local bread.

Satisfy cravings for bacon sandwiches at Rashers on Ossington. Whether it's morning or lunch this sandwich shop has lots of great and meaty options.

If you're on the hunt for a Philly cheesesteak in Toronto, Kitson and Co. is one of your best bets. They load theirs with prime rib, grilled onions, melted provolone, Cheez Whiz and house-pickled jalapenos.

They might be known for the some of the city's best cookies, but Le Gourmand's poached salmon, pancetta, roast beef and curry chicken served on fresh baguettes will have people visiting your desk wondering where you just came from.

Don't be deterred by the line-up that snakes out the door at lunch hour - it moves fast anyway and it's only a testament to the greatness of Black Camel sandwich shop. Pulled pork, brisket and BLTs are among the house specialties.

Focaccia layered with deli meats and veal or meatballs on a bun from the well stocked Italian hot table at Agincourt Bakery are exceptional examples of the fresh, home-style foods made with love at this longstanding lunch destination.

If you make it past the pizza at Dante's Inferno Paninoteco, try their fresh panini. Get the marinated pork belly delight called Belly of the Beast.

Follow your nose down the stairs to Mustachio's, a legend in the market and in the world of enormous Toronto sandwiches.

West Queen West has seen a recent surge of sandwich purveyors but for me Sud Forno is the winner with a line up of sandwiches on fresh house-made bread.

TLP is home to a superbly tasty steak sandwich loaded on a bun with cremini mushrooms, peppers and garlic butter.

Boar is a popular pick in this neighbourhood thanks to a solid roster of veal, chicken and meatball sandwiches.