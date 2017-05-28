The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood

Burgers in Toronto run the gamut from old school to over-the-top but sometimes the best option is simply the one that's closest. Luckily, Toronto is a city where burgers are prevalent in almost every neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Insomnia does a burger for $10 that features 6oz ground chuck patty and comes topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and garlic aioli on a milk bun.

Woody's Burgers on Jane does wood-fired burgers including a Coronary one stuffed with cheese.

Five Guys on Laird does flat-top seared burgers that are greasy in all the right ways. Bonus points for the oh-so generous side of fries.

It's no contest which burger outfit rules the Beaches. The original Burger's Priest on Queen East is the one that spurred a citywide obsession.

The next time you find yourself in The Village craving a burger make your way to Fresh Burger. They boast a spacious patio and grind their beef on-site daily.

The brisket cheese burger at The Carbon Bar is an awesome feat of smokehouse prowess, stacked with smoked beef brisket, American cheese, chili peppers and burnt onion aioli.

The most popular burger on the Danforth is easily Allen's, where they butcher and grind their own meat. The hand-formed patties find their way into basic burgers ($14.95) or cheeseburgers ($15.95) topped with aged Ontario cheddar, swiss or Danish blue.

The Wren serves up some pretty epic burgers. Every Monday be sure to visit their Instagram to see what's the special for the evening.

Lakeview Restaurant takes top spot not just because it's available 24 hours a day. It also packs a flavour punch with toppings like pulled pork and fried eggs.

Neon signage lights the way to Apache Burger in Etobicoke, where the kitsched-out institution is locally - and rightly famous for greasy old school-style cheeseburgers bursting with charbroiled flavour.

The maple burger at E11even is the way to go when dining in South Core. Sure, it's $26, but it's also about as gourmet as burgers get. This burger is seared to perfection and dressed up with Guinness cheddar, double smoked bacon and roasted garlic aioli.

The arsenal of burgers at The Burgernator on Augusta Ave. run the gamut of classic to crazy - seriously, why would anyone want buffalo chicken as a topping?

The Home of the Brave Burger at Home of the Brave comes with a house ground AAA ribeye patty topped with simple and classic ingredients.

Great Burger Kitchen is a dedicated burger shop on Gerrard East where burgers feature all-beef patties as well chicken and lamb.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen may be famous for its brunch classics but if you've never tried their MTK Burger you're missing out. This handcrafted burger is topped with tobacco onions, aioli and an apple-tomato relish.

This neighbourhood has welcomed some great new burger joints over the last couple of years and one of the best to enter the area is Rudy. It might be the closest thing you'll get to Shake Shack in Toronto.

Golden Star is still my top pick when dining in Thornhill. The place has been in business since 1964 and hasn't lost its touch.

Parts & Labour's P&L burger beat out the Priest to take home the title of best burger at the CMT Burger Wars. It's topped with bacon-onion jam, Monterrey Jack cheese and dill-mayo.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que may specialize in Southern-style BBQ but they're also doing burgers justice. Their Double Stack Cherry Mac Burger is essentially a Big Mac on steroids.

There are multiple solid contenders in this neighbourhood but Lisa Marie takes top spot with it's delectable brunch burgers and evenings devoted to beers, burgers and bingo.

Rude Boy on Roncey does its signature burger with artisanal, house made ingredients. It starts with fresh ground beef and is topped with house cured peameal, maple whiskey double smoked bacon, a fried egg, pickled onions, garlic aioli and house-made mustard.

Sorry if my affinity for old-school burgers is showing, but Johnny's charbroiled cheeseburgers on smooshy white buns slapped with American cheese are worth every cent of their budget friendly price tag.

The Stockyards on St. Clair can seemingly do no wrong - every item on its menu is among the best in class. The griddle-smashed burgers are deserving of all the praise, especially their green chili pimento cheeseburger.

If you're hankering for burgers with fancy toppings a visit to Toma Burger Addiction is in order. Here you'll find burgers topped with everything from foie gras to spicy soppressata to caramelized onions flambeed Jack Daniel’s.

Big Moe's on Yonge is popular for its Juicy Lucy stuffed with cheese just right so it oozes out as it's eaten.

Popular New York burger chain Bareburger does organic, all natural ingredients with local sourcing. They have a ton of gluten-free options as well.

Burger Shack has been serving up homemade burgers and unreal onion rings for over 30 years.

The Burger Cellar does a namesake burger with triple-A Angus beef, prime or bison and comes topped with smoked cheddar, apple cider bacon, mushrooms and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Holy Chuck Burgers offers 30 different burgers like the house double cheeseburger that comes loaded with bacon and caramelized onions might be the one to get.

The Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger at Museum Tavern proves that sometimes simple is best. Comprised of American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and sauce it's dangerously delicious.