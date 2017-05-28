Eat & Drink
The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood

Burgers in Toronto run the gamut from old school to over-the-top but sometimes the best option is simply the one that's closest. Luckily, Toronto is a city where burgers are prevalent in almost every neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Insomnia does a burger for $10 that features 6oz ground chuck patty and comes topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and garlic aioli on a milk bun.

Baby Point

Woody's Burgers on Jane does wood-fired burgers including a Coronary one stuffed with cheese.

Bayview & Leaside

Five Guys on Laird does flat-top seared burgers that are greasy in all the right ways. Bonus points for the oh-so generous side of fries.

The Burger's Priest Toronto

The Burger's Priest does their own version of the Big Mac dubbed the High Priest. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Beaches

It's no contest which burger outfit rules the Beaches. The original Burger's Priest on Queen East is the one that spurred a citywide obsession.

Church Wellesley Village

The next time you find yourself in The Village craving a burger make your way to Fresh Burger. They boast a spacious patio and grind their beef on-site daily. 

Corktown

The brisket cheese burger at The Carbon Bar is an awesome feat of smokehouse prowess, stacked with smoked beef brisket, American cheese, chili peppers and burnt onion aioli.

Danforth

The most popular burger on the Danforth is easily Allen's, where they butcher and grind their own meat. The hand-formed patties find their way into basic burgers ($14.95) or cheeseburgers ($15.95) topped with aged Ontario cheddar, swiss or Danish blue.

Danforth East

The Wren serves up some pretty epic burgers. Every Monday be sure to visit their Instagram to see what's the special for the evening. 

Lakeview Restaurant Toronto

Lakeview Restaurant doesn't skimp on toppings when it comes to their burgers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Dundas West

Lakeview Restaurant takes top spot not just because it's available 24 hours a day. It also packs a flavour punch with toppings like pulled pork and fried eggs. 

Etobicoke

Neon signage lights the way to Apache Burger in Etobicoke, where the kitsched-out institution is locally - and rightly famous for greasy old school-style cheeseburgers bursting with charbroiled flavour. 

Financial District

The maple burger at E11even is the way to go when dining in South Core. Sure, it's $26, but it's also about as gourmet as burgers get. This burger is seared to perfection and dressed up with Guinness cheddar, double smoked bacon and roasted garlic aioli.

Kensington Market

The arsenal of burgers at The Burgernator on Augusta Ave. run the gamut of classic to crazy - seriously, why would anyone want buffalo chicken as a topping? 

King West

The Home of the Brave Burger at Home of the Brave comes with a house ground AAA ribeye patty topped with simple and classic ingredients.

Leslieville

Great Burger Kitchen is a dedicated burger shop on Gerrard East where burgers feature all-beef patties as well chicken and lamb.

Liberty Village

Mildred's Temple Kitchen may be famous for its brunch classics but if you've never tried their MTK Burger you're missing out. This handcrafted burger is topped with tobacco onions, aioli and an apple-tomato relish.

Rudy Toronto

You can never go wrong with doubling up the patty at Rudy. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Little Italy

This neighbourhood has welcomed some great new burger joints over the last couple of years and one of the best to enter the area is Rudy. It might be the closest thing you'll get to Shake Shack in Toronto. 

North York

Golden Star is still my top pick when dining in Thornhill. The place has been in business since 1964 and hasn't lost its touch.

Parkdale

Parts & Labour's P&L burger beat out the Priest to take home the title of best burger at the CMT Burger Wars. It's topped with bacon-onion jam, Monterrey Jack cheese and dill-mayo.

Cherry Street Barbeque Toronto

Cramming Cherry Street Bar-B-Que's double patty burger into your mouth is always a pleasure. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Port Lands

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que may specialize in Southern-style BBQ but they're also doing burgers justice. Their Double Stack Cherry Mac Burger is essentially a Big Mac on steroids. 

Queen West

There are multiple solid contenders in this neighbourhood but Lisa Marie takes top spot with it's delectable brunch burgers and evenings devoted to beers, burgers and bingo. 

Roncesvalles Village

Rude Boy on Roncey does its signature burger with artisanal, house made ingredients. It starts with fresh ground beef and is topped with house cured peameal, maple whiskey double smoked bacon, a fried egg, pickled onions, garlic aioli and house-made mustard.

Scarborough

Sorry if my affinity for old-school burgers is showing, but Johnny's charbroiled cheeseburgers on smooshy white buns slapped with American cheese are worth every cent of their budget friendly price tag.

Stockyards Toronto

Burgers at The Stockyards are griddle smashed to perfection. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

St. Clair West

The Stockyards on St. Clair can seemingly do no wrong - every item on its menu is among the best in class. The griddle-smashed burgers are deserving of all the praise, especially their green chili pimento cheeseburger.

West Queen West

If you're hankering for burgers with fancy toppings a visit to Toma Burger Addiction is in order. Here you'll find burgers topped with everything from foie gras to spicy soppressata to caramelized onions flambeed Jack Daniel’s.

Yonge & College

Big Moe's on Yonge is popular for its Juicy Lucy stuffed with cheese just right so it oozes out as it's eaten.

Yonge & Dundas

Popular New York burger chain Bareburger does organic, all natural ingredients with local sourcing. They have a ton of gluten-free options as well. 

Burger Shack Toronto

You'll find no frills or fancy toppings at Burger Shack. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Yonge & Eglinton

Burger Shack has been serving up homemade burgers and unreal onion rings for over 30 years. 

Yonge & Lawrence

The Burger Cellar does a namesake burger with triple-A Angus beef, prime or bison and comes topped with smoked cheddar, apple cider bacon, mushrooms and chipotle BBQ sauce.

Yonge & St. Clair

Holy Chuck Burgers offers 30 different burgers like the house double cheeseburger that comes loaded with bacon and caramelized onions might be the one to get.

Yorkville

The Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger at Museum Tavern proves that sometimes simple is best. Comprised of American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and sauce it's dangerously delicious. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Allen's. With files from Liora Ipsum.

