Huge crowd shows up for Shake Shack in Toronto

Burgers are serious business in Toronto - just ask the hundreds of people who are lining-up for the Shake Shack pop-up at Momofuku Daishō today.

Shake Shack, the popular American burger chain, joined forces with Momofuku to bring its signature ShackBurgers and Crinkle Cut fries to Canada for the very first time.

Jason Chan, who was first in line this morning, works in North York but took the day off to try Shake Shack for the very first time. He got to Momofuku at 9:30 a.m., about two-and-a-half hours before the pop-up opened.

Just before noon, the queue snaked up University to Richmond, looped around and then stretched all the way back down along Adelaide.

Some diners, like Chan, came from afar, but many others ducked out of their Financial District offices to wait in line.

The pop-up, located in the Daishō space, features a small menu. Patrons can walk away with up to two ShackBurgers ($6.39 each) and one order of fries ($2.99). There's also wine, beer and pop available.

While the ShackBurgers might look small, each one's quite filling.

These classic cheeseburgers come topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and ShackSauce, a yummy mayo-like condiment (how can you go wrong with mayo?).

So, is it worth the wait? Shake Shack devotees say the offerings at the pop-up taste just like the menu items available south of the border.

Guess you'll just have to wait and see how much stamina you have if you decide to line up on this miserable January day.

The pop-up's sticking around until 6:30 p.m. Shake Shack hasn't confirmed whether or not it's planning to open a bonafide Toronto location yet.