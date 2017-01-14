How Shake Shack decided to come to Toronto

Get ready to wait in line Toronto burger lovers. That's because Shake Shack is making its way to Toronto for one day only on January 18.

The burger joint, which first opened in Manhattan's Madison Square Park back in 2004, has cultivated quite the following. It's since expanded to a slew of American cities, but had yet to make its way north... until now.

The pop-up's happening at Momofuku Daishō, which isn't all that surprising, considering Momofuku and Shake Shack have teamed up in the past.

To celebrate Shake Shack's tenth anniversary in 2014, Momofuku founder David Chang created the Momofuku Shrimp Stack for Shake Shack. When it debuted, it generated Shake Shack's longest line ever - that sandwich is currently on Daishō's menu.

"We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Shake Shack again, and this time in Canada," said Daishō's chef de cuisine Paula Navarrete via email.

According to Shake Shack spokesperson Abigail Knoff, the burger chain's been wanting to "connect" with Toronto for a number of years now.

"When we set out to explore the Toronto food scene, Momofuku was a natural fit. Their space is phenomenal and we’re huge fans of what they do," she told us.

And they're lucky Momofuku has a multi-storey restaurant - they might need it when the queue starts forming at lunch hour on Wednesday.