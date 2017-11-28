The 10 worst lineups you'll face in Toronto this holiday season

With Halloween, American Thanksgiving and now Black Friday out of the way, Toronto is finally free to celebrate the holidays the same way it celebrates everything else – by lining up for hours to buy and/or eat stuff! (#QueuesFromThe6ix.) Love 'em, hate 'em, or love to hate 'em, there will be lines. Everywhere.

Here are the some of the worst lineups you'll face in Toronto this holiday season.

Yorkdale Mall's hot new mega-restaurant has been lined up since day one, and the steady flow of hopeful customers shows no sign of letting up any time soon. Rumour has it there was a 3-hour-long wait this weekend just to order take-out.

Buying booze over the holidays is impossible – literally, on some days – so stock up now if you get the chance. But don't do it on a Friday or Saturday evening. And definitely don't do it at the King and Spadina location before, after or during a Leafs game. *shudder*

Airport hell is unavoidable if you're travelling to see relatives this season. Sorry. From check-in, to security, to terminal bathrooms, you can expect very long and obnoxiously noisy lines. Take advantage of Pearson's free WiFi and the beauty that is noise-cancelling headphones.

Nothing says "Merry Christmas, I am a classy person" like the gift of macarons from this storied Parisian tea room, which opens its first Toronto location in Yorkdale's luxury wing this December. Laduree's debut in Vancouver last year saw shoppers lining up for hours.

Sure, the King Street Pilot project is making 504 streetcars run faster, but commuters are noticing an uptick in the number of people waiting for streetcars that are already full. Some say overcrowding has actually been worse since the pilot started, but hopefully it's only growing pains.

About 600,000 people are expected to visit this popular seasonal market over the next month or so, which should scare anyone who saw how long the lines were last year. The Market's website encourages visitors to arrive during "non-peak times" to avoid disappointment.

This wouldn't be a proper list without some noodles in the mix, and Canada's first outpost of this very famous Chinese restaurant at Dundas and Bay certainly fits the bill. You might have to wait a while to get a seat, but it'll be worth it.

Not many people can say they've met the world-famous Fashion Santa and have selfies to prove it. Yorkdale Mall is bringing out its sexy character for only one day this year. You'll be able to snap pics with him Saturday, December 2, from 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.- if you get there early enough.

There are seven different places in Toronto that accept passport renewal applications, three of which can do the job urgently for a fee. People who realize their documents are expired right before a vacation will likely spend an entire day waiting here. Don't be one of those people.

What's more fun than skating outdoors in the heart of our beautiful city as lights twinkle overhead and music rings out through the downtown core? Not waiting in line to get on the rink, that's for sure –but lots of Torontonians do it anyway, for hours at a time each year.