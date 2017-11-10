Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

Sharpen those skates, Toronto – and clear off some camera space while you're at it.

Toronto's largest (and most photographed) outdoor ice rink is set to open at Nathan Phillips Square in just a few weeks for The Cavalcade of Lights.

City Hall's annual holiday kick-off event takes place this year on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Featuring fireworks, live musical performances and, of course, the lighting of Toronto's official 60-foot-tall Christmas Tree, this year's Cavalcade of Lights also includes two different "skating parties" on the iconic outdoor NPS rink.

Toronto DJs Fawn Big Canoe and MelBoogie, both considered pioneers in their respective fields, will be spinning at 6 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. respectively for our skate-dancing (or cautious wobbling) pleasure.

As usual, the entire event is 100 per cent free – though I recommend bringing a few bucks for hot chocolate. Because what's ice skating without hot chocolate, really?