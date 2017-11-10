Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Nathan Phillips skating

Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sharpen those skates, Toronto – and clear off some camera space while you're at it.

Toronto's largest (and most photographed) outdoor ice rink is set to open at Nathan Phillips Square in just a few weeks for The Cavalcade of Lights.

City Hall's annual holiday kick-off event takes place this year on Saturday, Nov. 25. 

Featuring fireworks, live musical performances and, of course, the lighting of Toronto's official 60-foot-tall Christmas Tree, this year's Cavalcade of Lights also includes two different "skating parties" on the iconic outdoor NPS rink.

Toronto DJs Fawn Big Canoe and MelBoogie, both considered pioneers in their respective fields, will be spinning at 6 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. respectively for our skate-dancing (or cautious wobbling) pleasure.

As usual, the entire event is 100 per cent free – though I recommend bringing a few bucks for hot chocolate. Because what's ice skating without hot chocolate, really?

Lead photo by

Sean Smith

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This town near Toronto has an epic 25km holiday lights trail

Free skating at Nathan Phillips Square starts this month

5 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto

Toronto is getting a huge new indoor Go Kart track

Blue Jays great Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Outdoor skating rink coming to Ontario Place this winter

Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

5 stunning late fall getaways from Toronto