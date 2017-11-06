City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Christmas Tree

Toronto's giant Christmas tree has arrived at city hall

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's beginning to look a lot (okay, a little) like Christmas in Toronto this week with the arrival of a gigantic evergreen tree at Nathan Philips Square.

The process of installing Toronto's official 2017 Christmas tree began this morning when the it arrived at city hall on a flatbed truck from Bancroft, Ontario.

It took three cranes, six people and approximately four hours to get the 6o-foot-tall (or 18 metres) tree in place – but that's all that has happened so far.

"The tree requires three days to settle before it can be decorated," according to the city. "Countless pieces of large machinery, including a cherry picker, are used by the decorating crew to string the lights and place each ornament on the tree."

I can see how that might be jarring for a tree.

Once it has settled, the traditional process of decorating and lighting the tree with machines will commence. A City of Toronto media release says that it should be ready for the holidays in about two weeks – just in time for the 51st annual Cavalcade of Lights on Nov. 25.

The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season at Nathan Philips Square. In 2018, it will be recycled. 

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fake gravestone erected in downtown Toronto

Toronto's first snowfall of the season expected this week

Unbelievable photos of Yonge Street during its 1970s heyday

Intelligent sidewalks could be coming to Toronto

Toronto's giant Christmas tree has arrived at city hall

Michelle Obama is coming to Toronto

Quick clear squads coming to Toronto highways

The top 5 neighbourhoods for cheap rent in Toronto