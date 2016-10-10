10 Toronto restaurants with long lines worth the wait

Plenty of Toronto bars, restaurants and local fast food joints have long lineups, but only some of them are worth the wait. The best of the bunch have a great vibe and amazing food, but you'll just have to be patient before you can eat it.

Here are my picks for Toronto restaurants with long lines that are worth the wait.

For some of the best barbecue in the city, look no further than this spot near Bayview and Leaside. It's not open on Sundays or Mondays, and you better head here early if you want to get food. Lines start formulating before opening and they usually sell out before closing.

Located in the heart of the Financial District this fast-casual all vegan spot is bustling come lunch hour. Hungry suits flock to the joint to sink their teeth into plant based burgers and epic side dishes like spicy buffalo cauliflower.

It's really no surprise that one of the city's best AYCE sushi restaurants has major lines to get a seat. Many make the trip to Markham to get stuffed but soon there will be a downtown location.

The Broadview Hotel was one of Toronto's major hotspots this summer after it transformed Jilly's strip club into a boutique hotel with a rooftop oasis. The views can't be beat and the food and drinks are ok, if a bit expensive, but either way you're going to have to wait for a seat.

If you're hankering for hot pot and sizzling plates look no further than this Markham destination. While the restaurant has tons of seating there are often still lineups to get a table.

You'll have to wait to get into this Thai spot on Duncan Street. Even though it's been open for a few years now, there's often lineups out the door on weekend nights just to put your name down.

The folks behind Hanmoto and OddSeoul might have opened their best restaurant yet with this Vietnamese snack bar on Clinton St. While lineups are well controlled, you'll likely need wait for a table, so amble over for drinks somewhere nearby while waiting for their phone call.

If you want to spend your evening eating some of the cheapest eats and drinks in the city, you're going to have a wait. This restaurant and bar might not be everyone's idea of good food or a good time but there's no denying it has fans who pack the place, especially during happy hour.

One of Toronto's best restaurants to open last year, this Berlin-style pub at the corner of Queen and Dovercourt does brisk business in schnitzel and beer even if it might take a while to get a table.

This perennially packed reservation-free bar and restaurant in Little Italy still attracts a lineup. Not only does it feel like somewhere in Barcelona but the food is undeniably great with shareable snacks, cocktails, cava, and more. Just be prepared to stand as they don't really have seats.