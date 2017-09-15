Chinese chain Dagu Rice Noodle is coming to Toronto

Just a few weeks after QJD brought its Peking Duck to the people of Toronto, another foreign food chain has announced its plans to get in on our city's obsession with all things delicious.

This is a great time to be alive.

Shanghai-based Chinese food chain Dagu Rice Noodle has revealed that it will soon be setting up shop in the 6ix with not one, but two brand new restaurants.

China's most famous rice noodle brand coming soon to Bay and Dundas A post shared by Dagu Rice Noodle (@daguricenoodle) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Established in 2010, the self-described "most popular noodle brand" of China currently boasts more than 800 stores around the world – most of them in Asia.

Its new locations will near Steeles and Warden at 20 Gibson Dr., and around Bay and Dundas streets (specific address TBA), according to the company's local Instagram account.

A Canadian trademark application was filed for Dagu Rice Noodle and its associated designs on June 12 of this year, but we don't yet have opening dates for either restaurant in Toronto.

When the shops do open their doors, you can expect a wide variety of hearty, noodle-based soups and rice bowls with names like "Strength big bone," "Health mushroom," and "Gold beef meal."