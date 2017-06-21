Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo toronto hours

Toronto LCBO stores extending hours ahead of possible strike

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With an LCBO strike looming, some Toronto stores will be offering extended hours so you can stock up on booze if workers walk off the job before the Canada Day weekend.

According to a news release, select stores will stay open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24. On Sunday, June 25, some stores will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Additionally, select downtown Toronto stores will open from as early as 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. in support of the City of Toronto’s Pride activities," reads the release. 

All locations will be closed on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3 for Canada, but if employees aren't on strike on Sunday, July 2, 450 stores across the province will open as early as 9 a.m. to as late as 11 p.m., in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary. 

LCBO workers will be in a legal strike position after midnight on Monday night. One of the main issues on the table is pay equity between full and part-time employees. 

Lead photo by

Dominic Bugatto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Toronto LCBO stores extending hours ahead of possible strike

Phorittos have arrived in Toronto

These are the most Instagrammed restaurants in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Spanish food hall

The 10 most popular food trucks in Toronto right now

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

34 bars with extended 4am last call in Toronto this week