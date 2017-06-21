Toronto LCBO stores extending hours ahead of possible strike

With an LCBO strike looming, some Toronto stores will be offering extended hours so you can stock up on booze if workers walk off the job before the Canada Day weekend.

According to a news release, select stores will stay open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24. On Sunday, June 25, some stores will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To my Ontario friends: Do not forget to load up for Canada Day! #LCBO



To my Ottawa friends: None of this really matters! #SAQ pic.twitter.com/211vsqiwh2 — Ryan M. Burke (@ItsRyanBurke) June 21, 2017

"Additionally, select downtown Toronto stores will open from as early as 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. in support of the City of Toronto’s Pride activities," reads the release.

All locations will be closed on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3 for Canada, but if employees aren't on strike on Sunday, July 2, 450 stores across the province will open as early as 9 a.m. to as late as 11 p.m., in honour of Canada's 150th anniversary.

LCBO workers will be in a legal strike position after midnight on Monday night. One of the main issues on the table is pay equity between full and part-time employees.