iphonex toronto

Huge lineups in Toronto for the new iPhone X

If you're planning on hitting the Apple store today for a new iPhone X... maybe don't.

Hundreds of people in Toronto are waiting in line at local malls right now for a chance to score Apple's 10th anniversary phone release.

Everyone is lining up for the new #iPhoneX at the #AppleStore in the #EatonCentre today 📱

The iPhone X, which became available Friday, is drawing lineups unlike anything seen outside of an Apple store in years – both in Toronto and around the world.

Toronto's CF Eaton Centre appears to be the worst-hit locally, with lines stretching almost the entire way across Level 3 of the mall from North to South.

The hype is real. #iphonex #torontoeatoncentre

At Yorkdale mall, people literally camped outside, in tents, overnight to secure a place in line.

Line up for new iPhone wtf is this

Now that they've made it inside, Yorkdale shoppers estimate that there are approximately 200 people in line. 

As of 6 a.m., the store was already disappointing customers with its lack of stock.

Sherway Gardens also saw many hopeful iPhone X owners line up outside on Thursday evening. There were about 50 people in total outside the Etobicoke mall as of 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Fairview Mall in Thornhill is rammed as well, though slightly less than the other three. If you want to score an iPhone X (or anything from any Apple store, really) this shopping centre would be your best bet in the GTA – but don't get your hopes up.

Apple executives said in a quarterly earnings call yesterday that demand for the iPhone X is "off the charts" everywhere.

I guess people are really keen on getting a phone that you can unlock with you face. 

The entry-level iPhone X (64 GB) retails in Canada for $1,319.00. For 256 GB, you'll need to shell out $1,529.00.

