Toronto stores already selling Christmas decorations and people aren't happy

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, but some stores seem preoccupied with Christmas instead.

That's right; Halloween is still a week-and-a-half away, but retailers like Dollarama, Loblaws and The Bay are already stocking their shelves with Santa stuff and candy canes.

It's enough to make a good ghoul sick.

Why am I seeing Christmas decorations? Halloween hasn’t even passed! pic.twitter.com/DrgNwHeLcH — Eddy Bee 🎃💜 (@EddyBee26) October 13, 2017

Christmas creep, as it's often called, continues to spread further into our calendar year with each passing season, somehow.

Based on what we've seen in the past, it wouldn't be a stretch to think that in another 10 years, all stores will have permanent, dedicated Christmas decoration aisles.

People online were reporting Christmas decor on sale at their local big box stores as early as August this year. August!

Wreaths and toy reindeer could be spotted right next to garden tools and lawn fertilizer.

Hundreds of people in Toronto have shared their discontent with stumbling upon Christmas decorations in September and August.

"Dollarama, can we have fall first before you put out Christmas stuff?" asked one Twitter user on Sept. 25th.

"31C plus humidity outside in September," wrote another local during Toronto's record-setting, early autumn heat wave. "But it's already Christmas at Loblaws. 2017 can't get any weirder"

To be fair (to be fai-uh...), people seem to get really, really, almost disproportionately angry in general when it comes to holiday-themed merchandise that they consider "too early."

Just two months ago, Torontonians were upset over the presence of Halloween Candy in local stores.

In just a few weeks, we'll likely be raging over Valentine's Day.