Toronto stores already selling Halloween candy and people aren't happy

Even though summer feels like it never really arrived in Toronto this year, it's still way too early to start thinking about beautiful fall foliage, pumpkin spice lattes, and Halloween, right?

Not so because orange and black boxes filled with miniature candy packages have started to appear at local grocery, drug and dollar stores.

Stores everywhere: Oh, shit, we're already a week into August? QUICK, GET THE HALLOWEEN CANDY READY! pic.twitter.com/GB7FBopM3p — Reay Jespersen (@reayjespersen) August 8, 2017

Of course, it's not unusual for stores to start selling seasonal items super early. Christmas decorations have also been spotted in August, which seems way more egregious than the sugar rush happening now.

What's happening?! Dollarama had HALLOWEEN CANDY!! pic.twitter.com/yiIzih6IAo — Try not to be a Nazi (@monicarooney) August 2, 2017

Regardless, folks around the city aren't too keen to see reminders that the warm months are falling behind us.

There's halloween candy at loblaw's! Sacrilege! — impudent strumpet (@impstrump) August 6, 2017

Perhaps the next season will treat us better, because summer has been pretty scary.