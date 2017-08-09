Eat & Drink
halloween candy toronto

Toronto stores already selling Halloween candy and people aren't happy

Even though summer feels like it never really arrived in Toronto this year, it's still way too early to start thinking about beautiful fall foliage, pumpkin spice lattes, and Halloween, right? 

Not so because orange and black boxes filled with miniature candy packages have started to appear at local grocery, drug and dollar stores.

Of course, it's not unusual for stores to start selling seasonal items super early. Christmas decorations have also been spotted in August, which seems way more egregious than the sugar rush happening now.

Regardless, folks around the city aren't too keen to see reminders that the warm months are falling behind us.

Perhaps the next season will treat us better, because summer has been pretty scary.

Lead photo by

Jaclyn Skrobacky at Rexall on Aug. 9, 2017

