10 stores for Christmas ornaments and decorations in Toronto

Christmas decorations can be found all over Toronto during the month of December – but you aren't allowed to remove them from city fixtures and bring them home. Start or add to your own holiday ornament and decor collection at one of our city's many festive retailers.

Here are my picks for where to buy Christmas ornaments and decorations in Toronto.

You won't find a better selection of quirky Christmas, Hannukah and even Festivus decorations outside this Queen West gift shop. Looking for a power drill ornament? A unicorn in a snowglobe? Santa as a centaur or a pigeon? Tree eyes? I'm not kidding, they have everything.

This magical-feeling store across from Trinity Bellwoods has an impressive selection of holiday-themed garlands, dresden trim, wooden toys and cute party favours. Their wool animal ornaments are adorable too, and each one is unique – like this raccoon.

A relatively new import from Montreal, this warm Ossington and Argyle boutique boasts tons of kitschy, traditional and unique, handpainted holiday decorations. The store also sells a variety of fragrances to infuse your home with the scents of the season.

If DIY decor is your thing, look no further than this three-level arts emporium at Richmond and John. Ditto if you're decorating last minute. This place stays open until 10 p.m. every night except Sunday. The selection of holiday goods, craft or otherwise, is always massive.

For the quirky and hip, the trendy and cute, the colourful, bright and nostalgic people in your life, check out this Cabbagetown home decor shop. Fair warning: You might be tempted to blow an entire paycheque stockpiling marshmallow mugs and rainbows of Rudolphs.

This Roncesvalles gift shop has a fabulous selection of almost everything you'd need to make your holiday season pretty – from stockings and sparkly Santa hats to "woodland critter" Christmas crackers and whimsical gift tags with red and white twine.

If you like metallics finishes and chic woodland motifs, you'll vibe with the offering of holiday decor items here. Located in Little India, this store sells new decorative holiday pieces as well as vintage glassware, ornaments, furniture and so much more.

This Toronto-born artisan marketplace has four different locations within the GTA, all of them featuring a curated collection of high quality, independently-made goods – like these stylish Lappland birchwood trays, blue jay ornaments and mini Toronto city-scape.

"Surround yourself with everyday objects that uplift your spirit." That's the motto of Armin Martiros, who owns this colourful interior design and styling boutique near front and Jarvis. You'll find a variety of modern porcelain Christmas figurines here from the renowned Italian brand Alessi.

You'll feel a hard rush of holiday cheer just stepping into this Cabbagetown shop which prides itself on having a huge selection of unique holiday ornaments. Check out the store's festive Instagram posts to see what I mean by "huge."