Heatwave continues this week as Toronto sets weather record

After a relatively cool few months, Toronto is finally getting some hot, beach-worthy summer weather.

It's just very, very late.

Yesterday was the warmest day of 2017, according to The Weather Network, with a scorching high of 33.3 degrees Celsius. The date? September 24.

A heat warning has been in effect for The City of Toronto since Friday, which, coincidentally, was the first day of fall.

Toronto was the warmest place in Canada on Saturday, the muggiest its been since 1953 on Sunday, and is expected to feel like 40 C today with humidity factored in.

Today actually marks the first – and only – day of 2017 that Toronto Public Health has placed under an "extreme heat alert." Last year, a total of eight days were considered extreme, the latest being Sept. 8.

Unlike our actual summer, this has been a dry season so far. According to The Weather Network, the 15-day-long stretch of rain-free days we're currently experiencing is the longest dry spell recorded at Pearson since 2004.

Environment Canada says that hot and humid conditions will continue into early this week, but that we can expect some relief from the heat by Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving across Southern Ontario.

For now, the remains city remains under an "extended heat warning."

Stay cool, friends.