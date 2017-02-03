Passport Canada office locations in Toronto are going to be your best friend when you need to renew your passport. Or maybe you're applying for one for the very first time - how exciting.

Service Canada, Service Ontario and Passport Canada offices in Toronto are often plagued with seemingly inert lineups (and terrible fluorescent lighting) that can make you feel as if you've stepped into the first circle of hell, limbo.

But waiting around might seem like a fair price to pay for the privilege to carry around a Canadian passport, which is apparently the fifth best type of passport in the world.

Now, where should go if you need to apply for a passport, or get one renewed? Well, there are a number Service Canada, Passport Canada Post offices in Toronto.

The Canada Post and Service Canada offices listed will accept passport (and passport renewal) applications, but they can't provide any rushed services if you need to get your passport expedited for some reason.

If you need an urgent (same business day) or express (two to nine business days) pick-up, you should head to a Passport Office.

Passport Canada Offices in Toronto

Downtown

74 Victoria St., Suite 300

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

North York

4900 Yonge St., Suite 380 (Joseph Shepard Building)

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Scarborough

200 Town Centre Court, Suite 210

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Service Canada Offices

Downtown

559 College St., Suite 100

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m - 4 p.m.

Midtown

25 St. Clair Ave. E., main floor

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lawrence Square Mall

700 Lawrence Ave. W., Suite 103-105

Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Canada Post

North York