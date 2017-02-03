City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
passport canada office toronto

Passport Canada office locations in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Passport Canada office locations in Toronto are going to be your best friend when you need to renew your passport. Or maybe you're applying for one for the very first time - how exciting.

Service Canada, Service Ontario and Passport Canada offices in Toronto are often plagued with seemingly inert lineups (and terrible fluorescent lighting) that can make you feel as if you've stepped into the first circle of hell, limbo.

But waiting around might seem like a fair price to pay for the privilege to carry around a Canadian passport, which is apparently the fifth best type of passport in the world.

Now, where should go if you need to apply for a passport, or get one renewed? Well, there are a number Service Canada, Passport Canada Post offices in Toronto.

The Canada Post and Service Canada offices listed will accept passport (and passport renewal) applications, but they can't provide any rushed services if you need to get your passport expedited for some reason.

If you need an urgent (same business day) or express (two to nine business days) pick-up, you should head to a Passport Office.

Passport Canada Offices in Toronto

Downtown
  • 74 Victoria St., Suite 300
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
North York
  • 4900 Yonge St., Suite 380 (Joseph Shepard Building)
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Scarborough
  • 200 Town Centre Court, Suite 210
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Service Canada Offices

Downtown
  • 559 College St., Suite 100
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m - 4 p.m.
Midtown
  • 25 St. Clair Ave. E., main floor
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Lawrence Square Mall
  • 700 Lawrence Ave. W., Suite 103-105
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Canada Post

North York
  • 2708 Yonge St.
  • Hours: Mon-Fri, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

5 things that the east side does best in Toronto

Passport Canada office locations in Toronto

College Street Bar gets shut down

Condo of the week: 560 King Street West

Toronto might get a big snow storm next week

11 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

13 upcoming Toronto events to awaken the activist in you

A history of Toronto transit dreams as told in maps