Massive crowds show up for Cheesecake Factory in Toronto

Canada's first Cheesecake Factory is officially open for business as of 11:30 a.m. this morning, and it looks like a solid 99 per cent of GTA residents have shown up to celebrate the occasion.

Kidding. Yorkdale is big, but not big enough to hold a 6 million seat restaurant – even if it looks like there are that many people waiting in line right now.

Can you say #lineups for days? 😂 #cheesecakefactory opens in #the6 #yorkdale A post shared by Jennifer (@missbusyjc) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Food lovers started lining up hours ahead of the chain's launch in Toronto this morning, all of them vying for a chance to be among the first public Cheesecake Factory guests in Canada.

A post shared by FOOD AROUND THE 🌍 (@foodiearoundtheworld1) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:43am PST

The American restaurant chain, which has been praised by 6ix God Drake, is known for its huge portion sizes, insane 250-item menu, and its more than 50 dreamy, over-the-top dessert creations.

Love cheesecake? So do I! 🍰😋 Now officially open! #cheesecakefactory A post shared by Alexander Truong (@alexacer) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:03am PST

In Yorkdale, the restaurant is sprawled across 10,400 square feet of space, which includes two covered patios – but that's not nearly enough for room for everyone who wants to eat there, right now, at this very moment in time.

Opening day for #TheCheesecakeFactory at #Yorkdale. This is the lineup. A post shared by Nada K. (@mizz.nada) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Someone on Twitter said that he saw someone sell their spot in line for the first sitting at Yorkdale's Cheesecake Factory for $300 (and an OVO lanyard, which might mean he's joking.)

"Apparently there are 3 sets of lineups," wrote another hopeful diner. "There's about 100 ppl in our line. We're lineup number 2. Get here quick!"

Proud to declare Canada's first Cheesecake Factory now open!!!!!!! A post shared by Schram Schendorf (@instabram92) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:43am PST

We've been unable to reach the Cheesecake Factory at Yorkdale by phone to find out how long the wait time is (their lines are busy, as are their staff I bet.)

In the meantime, those interested in flossing their affinity for chain restaurants on Instagram can go stand in front of the store for pictures.