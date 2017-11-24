Laduree is opening in Toronto next month

Yorkdale Shopping Centre just keeps on rolling. They welcomed a new location for Drake's OVO store, saw epic lineups for The Cheesecake Factory and just launched a pop-up space where you can get cheesecake on a stick.

Now the world's most famous macaron maker will be opening its first Toronto location at the mall. We knew earlier this year that Ladurée was coming but now we know approximately when it's opening.

Hey Daniel! Laduree will actually be opening mid* December & we hope to see you then :) If you have any further questions you may also DM us @DanielFerreira0 — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) November 24, 2017

This will be Ladurée’s third Canadian location, following the two in downtown Vancouver. You'll be able to find it in Yorkdale's luxury wing across from Saint Laurent.

According to Retail Insider the new Toronto location will feature a retail area as well as a 26-seat tea salon, with a menu similar to the Robson Street location in Vancouver.