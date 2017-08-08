OVO store opening drew huge crowds in Toronto this weekend

Drake weekend in Toronto wrapped up down by the water at OVO Fest last night, but it got started on Saturday at a mall in North York.

That's because Drake debuted his new OVO Store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. But of course, fans arrived way earlier to line up.

A post shared by Who Wears OVO (@whowearsovo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

The store itself is 1,600 square feet, and it's filled with OVO and owl-emblazoned apparel and accessories.

Folks queued up for hours on Saturday in Yorkdale's relatively new wing, which also brought out crowds when stores like Uniqlo opened.

A post shared by Yunseul Shin (@yunseul93) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Outdoing those occasions, it looks like the lineup outside the OVO Yorkdale flagship held strong all weekend long.

Day 3 at #OVOYORKDALE A post shared by OVO Update (@ovoupdate) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The weather was pretty awful over the past few days, so folks had a good excuse to stay inside and shop. Well, lineup and shop that is.