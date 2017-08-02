Music
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake toronto

Drake just made a video at Yorkdale

Music
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake has a big weekend ahead of him in Toronto. Along with hosting OVO Fest at the Budweiser Stage on Monday night, he's also debuting his latest OVO Store.

This one is located inside the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and it's slated to open on Saturday, August 5 at 9:30 a.m.

The 1,600 square-foot space was apparently designed to deliver an "elevated OVO retail experience," with luxury apparel as well as capsule collections when available.

Drake promoted his fourth OVO Store with a video that shows him performing "Gyalchester" inside the shopping centre, complete with the OVO crew and a Cadillac Escalade driving indoors.

While Drake hasn't confirmed anything yet, he is in town this weekend, so who knows, he might even make an appearance on Saturday. But if you don't want to brace for the inevitable crowds, you can always visit the first ever OVO Store on Dundas Street West. 

Lead photo by

OVO Store

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake just made a video at Yorkdale

WayHome attendance sags leaving doubts about next year

50 things to remember from WayHome 2017

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this August

Toronto crowds go wild at Kendrick Lamar concert

Your guide to WayHome 2017

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts and entire world tour

Toronto’s most famous choir gets pumped for Game of Thrones