Drake just made a video at Yorkdale

Drake has a big weekend ahead of him in Toronto. Along with hosting OVO Fest at the Budweiser Stage on Monday night, he's also debuting his latest OVO Store.

This one is located inside the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and it's slated to open on Saturday, August 5 at 9:30 a.m.

The 1,600 square-foot space was apparently designed to deliver an "elevated OVO retail experience," with luxury apparel as well as capsule collections when available.

Drake promoted his fourth OVO Store with a video that shows him performing "Gyalchester" inside the shopping centre, complete with the OVO crew and a Cadillac Escalade driving indoors.