Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ovo yorkdale

Drake is opening a store in Yorkdale

For Drake fans, the original OVO Store on Dundas Street West is a must-visit destination.

Since opening in 2015, OVO Stores have popped up in Los Angeles and Manhattan, but one of Toronto's top shopping malls will be home to the mini-chain's second Toronto location.

As Retail Insider reports, there's an OVO Store opening up in Yorkdale Shopping Centre's newest wing - the same wing that's home to Nordstrom, Canada Goose and Uniqlo.

A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on

The store  is expected to open this summer. 

Andrew Williamson

