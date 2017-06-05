Drake is opening a store in Yorkdale

For Drake fans, the original OVO Store on Dundas Street West is a must-visit destination.

Since opening in 2015, OVO Stores have popped up in Los Angeles and Manhattan, but one of Toronto's top shopping malls will be home to the mini-chain's second Toronto location.

As Retail Insider reports, there's an OVO Store opening up in Yorkdale Shopping Centre's newest wing - the same wing that's home to Nordstrom, Canada Goose and Uniqlo.

A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo) on Nov 25, 2016 at 12:24pm PST

The store is expected to open this summer.