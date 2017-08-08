Drake brought his own CN Tower to OVO Fest this year
Drake's 8th annual OVO Fest went down at the Molson Amp - I mean Budwesier Stage this weekend, and it was one for the ages with a slew of special guests and a cameo from Toronto's most famous building.
Mother Nature seemed to be on Drizzy's side as the sun came out just as doors opened to the venue.
To start off the evening, the festival's official lineup took to the stage, including OVO artists Majid Jordan, Roy Woods and dvsn. These performances were already pretty great, but they only hinted at the antics in store.
Next up was Drake, and he made his entrance with an absolute bang. Black curtains dropped dramatically revealing Drizzy perched atop a giant replica of the CN Tower, recreating his infamous album cover of Views.
During his solo performance, he performed hits like "Know Yourself," which had the sold out crowds singing along to every word.
As always, the evening also promised a slew of special guests, and Drizzy did not disappoint in his selections.
Artists like Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Cardi B, Migos and Travis Scott all hit the stage throughout the hyped up concert.
It didn't stop there, though. Nelly also came to perform three of his hit singles including Hot in Herre and Country Grammar.
The Weeknd, who was fresh off the plane after performing at Montreal's Osheaga, also joined the stellar lineup. After performing some of his own material, he was joined by Drake to perform their hit Crew Love together.
It was an unforgettable evening with Drake promising another 10 years of OVO Fests in Toronto.
Join the conversation Load comments