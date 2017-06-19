Laduree is opening in Toronto

Toronto's obsession with macarons might have cooled a bit, but things are sure to heat up again once the world's most famous macaron maker arrives in the city.

Ladurée is slated to open at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, marking the French brand's continued expansion into Canada.

In March 2016, Ladurée's first Canadian location debuted on Robson Street in Vancouver, generating two-hour long lineups on opening weekend. A year later, Vancouver got another Ladurée at the Holt Renfrew on Dunsmuir Street.

Macarons at the Ladurée cafes on the west coast start at $3 each.

Details remain sparse about the Toronto outpost, but you can expect to see a rainbow of macarons and gorgeous packaging once it's here.

If you're already craving a salted caramel macaron, you can visit Yorkdale's huge Nadège or any of our other local French patisseries.