While Hamilton, Ontario is an enchanting destination to visit for a fall hike, with over 100 waterfalls to explore, rolling hills, and epic lookouts over the valleys below, one of the most spectacular sights is Tew Falls.

The gorgeous ribbon waterfall fed by Logie's Creek flows over a sheer rock face, framed by brilliant autumn colours this time of year. It's also the tallest in the region, standing at an impressive 41 metres. For context, that's just about 10—15 metres shy of the height of Niagara Falls!

However, it seems the public has caught on to the attraction, as advance reservations and a steep fee are now required to visit daily throughout the fall season in an effort to reduce crowds.

Located within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area in the charming and historic village of Dundas, you can actually visit two waterfalls in one visit. Webster Falls is the second, featuring a majestic tiered flow.

To get there, follow the Tew Falls View Trail along the Niagara Escarpment. You'll arrive at a couple of viewing platforms overlooking the falls.

From there, you can continue your hike to arrive at the epic Dundas Peak lookout, a stunning vantage point for fall colours.

Due to how crowded the conservation area's trails and parking areas became over the pandemic, the reservation system was instated to mitigate safety concerns from high visitation levels.

You'll now have to book a reservation online if you're visiting during the fall, which can be made up to a week in advance. Walk-up and same day reservations are no longer permitted, so make sure to plan in advance!

There's also a fee of a whopping $26 if you aren't an HCA member. Admission is $11 per vehicle, $5 per passenger, and $10 to reserve a spot. At least you'll be able to cross off multiple scenic pit stops all in one visit!

Reservations can be made online on the Hamilton Conservation Authority website.