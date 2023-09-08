Webster Falls is one Hamilton's many waterfalls (the city happens to be waterfall capital of the world), and it's easy to see why it's one of the region's most popular.

The 22-metre curtain waterfall is Hamilton's largest, and in several weeks' time, it'll be framed with stunning fall foliage.

Located just over an hour's drive west of Toronto, you'll find the falls within Spencer Gorge Conservation Area in the charming and historic village of Dundas, Ontario.

Boasting breathtaking panoramas of the Niagara Escarpment, this conservation area actually contains two waterfalls: Webster Falls and Tew Falls.

To access Webster Falls, you'll first need to book a reservation online if you're visiting after September 23 (these can be made up to a week in advance). Due to its popularity, walk-up and same day reservations are no longer permitted, so make sure to plan in advance!

After parking at Greensville Optimist Park just off Highway 8, you can see the falls right from the railing by the parking lot.

Then, walk across a beautifully restored cobblestone bridge above Spencer Creek before continuing to the Dobson-McKee lookout point, where you'll find panoramic views of the gorge below.

Reservations include a two-hour time block and cost $10. If you're driving, there's an additional fee of $11 per vehicle and $5 per person within that vehicle over the age of 6.