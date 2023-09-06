Dundas, Ontario is a charming and picturesque small community near Toronto known for its historic buildings, nestled within the beautiful rolling hills of the Niagara Escarpment.

Nicknamed the 'Valley Town,' it can be found just an hour's drive from the city and makes the perfect fall road trip destination — especially once the leaves begin to change into magical autumnal hues.

While Dundas was amalgamated with the city of Hamilton in 2000, many still consider it to stand as its own town in spirit.

From exploring gorgeous hiking trails along the Bruce Trail to checking out stunning views within its six conservation areas, here are the best spots to see fall colours in Dundas.

Dundas Peak

Undoubtedly one of the most popular autumn destinations for GTA residents, Dundas Peak boasts a panoramic bird's eye view of the valley below after leading you past several rushing waterfalls.

Head to the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area to access the Dundas Peak Trail and stop for photo ops at Webster Falls and Tew Falls, Hamilton's tallest waterfall standing at 41 metres high.

Borer's Falls Conservation Area

Home to yet another waterfall within Dundas, Borer's Falls Conservation Area is another scenic natural area to visit. Once used to power a local sawmill, you can stop by Borer's Falls to snap a photo of the breathtaking 15-metre-tall cascade.

You can get a great view of the falls from a stone bridge above that dates back to 1868 or from the east side of the ravine.

The Hamilton Rail Trail

Extending 32 km, the Rail Trail is a relatively flat path connecting Hamilton and Brantford and runs right through the Dundas Valley Conservation Area and Bruce Trail.

You can walk, hike, or horseback ride year-round, or cross-country ski and snowshoe the Rail Trail in the winter months.

Dundas Valley Conservation Area

Sprawling over 1200 hectares of lush Carolinian forests, meadows, streams, and unique rock formations, Dundas Valley Conservation Area has over 40 km of recreational trails winding through the park.

Wander the Main Loop Trail, Bruce Trail and the Hamilton to Brantford Rail Trail while admiring the fall foliage. There are even old ruins and a replica Victorian train station featuring a train car and old railway tracks that are worth checking out.

Dundas Driving Park

With playgrounds, a splash pad, ice rink, outdoor amphitheatre, pavillions, and more, the Dundas Driving Park is a main gathering place for the community.

You can walk around the entirety of the park as well on its large, circular driveway, or relax on the green space throughout and take in the views of the surrounding hills.