This lookout near Toronto has the best vantage point for fall colours

With recent reports that Ontario will experience a milder than normal October and November, it has many autumn fanatics breathing a sigh of relief that the brightly coloured leaves will be able to stay put for just a little longer before the dreaded snow arrives.

It also means that there will be more time this season to get outside and enjoy the parks and hiking trails in and around Toronto that will be bursting with colour in just a couple weeks.

Luckily, there are countless day-trips to choose from, but nothing quite compares to the lookout point at Dundas Peak.

Located just an hour from Toronto in the picturesque community of Dundas, the Dundas Peak Trail can be accessed via the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area.

Located just off the parking lot is the main attraction of the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area - Webster's Falls. This extremely popular spot is probably the most visited waterfall in all of Hamilton, due to it's accessibility.

After stopping to take a few pics of the falls, you should continue along the 3.9 km trail until you reach Tew's Falls - Hamilton's tallest waterfall at 41 metres high.

The trail then continues onward along the escarpment until you reach the most scenic point that overlooks the towns, train tracks, and endless foliage of the Dundas valley. The peak is twice the size of the American side of Niagara Falls, so it's not the ideal spot for those afraid of heights!

Dundas Peak is stunning year round, but is most visited in the autumn because of the fiery views that seem to go on forever.

Although you might be tempted to get close to the rock's edge for that epic 'gram, to do so is extremely dangerous.

Unfortunately, each year many people have sustained serious injuries or worse from wandering off the marked trail, so be smart and cautious.

The parking lot at Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is $10 per vehicle, and is extremely crowded on weekends, so go early if you want to avoid the masses.