Little Cove Beach is a breathtaking destination to add to your summer bucket list, with crystal-clear turquoise waters, white cobblestone shores, rugged cliffs, and towering pine trees.

Located roughly 4 hours north of Toronto, you'll find Little Cove Beach in Tobermory, a picturesque town located on the Bruce Peninsula.

Nestled in a protected inlet along the Lake Huron shoreline, Little Cove Beach is part of the Niagara Escarpment Parks System. You won't find a fine sandy beach here, but the striking contrast of white stones against bright blue waters are signature to the area.

Although it may look tropical in colour, the water in Tobermory is ice-cold year-round. However, it makes for a refreshing dip on a sweltering summer's day.

If you can brave the cold temperatures, the calm and shallow waters at Little Cove Beach make it an incredible place to swim or snorkel around. The clear water allows for excellent visibility, which means you can often spot various species of fish.

While you're in the area, stop by the famous Grotto, one of Bruce Peninsula's most popular attractions. Snorkel around its intricate cave structures, or see it from the rocks above. Alternatively, head to Halfway Log Dump for a less-crowded hike with equally beautiful views.

To get to Little Cove Beach, you can reserve your parking spot online up to 14 days in advance of your visit. It can fill up quickly (especially on the weekends), so be sure to book early or plan a weekday visit if possible.