The Benjamin Islands in Ontario are a breathtakingly beautiful destination to visit during the summer months, with spectacular scenery, wildlife, and even the chance to spot the Northern lights.

Found in the magical Manitoulin Island's North Channel, the small group of islands were sculpted and carved out by glaciers. The smooth rocks are made up of pink granite, contrasting against windswept pine trees and clear waters which sparkle turquoise in the sun.

The North Channel, a famous waterway in Lake Huron, is an extension of the St. Mary's River. Some tout the channel as having the best freshwater sailing in the world, dotted with quaint small communities along its shores, with the scenic La Cloche Provincial Park in the north.

Starting with a 6.5 hour drive to Manitoulin Island and followed by a boat ride, getting there isn't the easiest of feats. But the journey is half the fun, and you'll be rewarded with some pretty stunning views upon arrival.

After arriving on Manitoulin Island, you can take a cruise out of the town of Little Current to get to the Benjamin Islands. North Channel Tours operates a myriad of cruises in the area, with several exclusively bringing guests to the Benjamin Islands and back.

The Benjamin Islands consist of two main islands (North and South). After anchoring in the cove, you can disembark and explore by foot, go for a swim, or simply relax and take in the views.

While you'll often see multiple boats anchored in Benjamin Harbour, the islands don't typically get crowded.

With little to no light pollution, the islands are also an incredible destination for stargazing and spotting Northern lights. The best months to see the Aurora Borealis tend to be from August to October, though your best bet is to check local websites for their peak timing.

Exploring the Benjamin Islands are just one of countless incredible things to do and see while on Manitoulin Island.

You can also swim under a majestic waterfall, paddle to Treasure Island, or hike Cup and Saucer Trail, which offers one of the best views of the island.