Bridal Veil Falls on Manitoulin Island is a gorgeous cascade that will take your breath away, before plunging into a natural pool of turquoise waters you can actually swim in.

Found on the world's largest freshwater island, Bridal Veil Falls is located next to the village of Kagawong, roughly 6.5 hours north of Toronto.

Flowing from Lake Kagawong to the North Channel of Lake Huron, the cascade is approximately 11 metres tall, tumbling from the cliff's edge into the basin below. Its curtain-like formation is reminiscent of a bridal veil, hence its name.

You can even hike behind the falls to get a unique perspective (and maybe snap a photo). In the winter, the waterfall transforms into magical ice cave — just be careful if you hike through the frozen tunnel as it can get quite icy.

Bridal Veil Falls is one of the few waterfalls in the Lake Huron region and one of Manitoulin Island's most popular attractions, so it can get quite busy during the summer months. Your best bet for a less crowded experiece is to arrive early, or go during the week.

To get to the swimming hole, you can access the bottom of the falls for free from two parking lots off Highway 540. A staircase will lead you there, with several observation platforms offering amazing views of the falls from above.

Pack some snacks or a lunch, as there are several picnic tables by the falls where you can relax and take in the view.

While you're on the island, take advantage of some of the countless other attractions and sights to see. Explore one of the 100 inland lakes, paddle to Treasure Island, or hike Cup and Saucer Trail which offers one of the best views of the island.