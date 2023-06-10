Mindemoya Ontario is a small island with breathtaking natural beauty which holds a notable title.

Also known as Treasure Island, Mindemoya is the world's largest island in a lake on an island in a lake - and no, that isn't a typo. Located 6.5 hours north of Toronto, this island exists on Lake Mindemoya, which is found on Manitoulin Island.

Manitoulin Island, located within Lake Huron, holds the title itself of being the largest lake island in the world, and is home to over 100 inland lakes.

While Lake Mindemoya is the third largest in size, it is Manitoulin's most popular lake due to its central location, crystal blue warm waters, and the large dense island that goes by the same name.

Mindemoya Island spans an impressive 35 hectares, with a solid foundation of limestone rock reaching heights over 90 metres above lake level.

The name Mindemoya originated with the island's First Nations Anishinaabe peoples, who called it 'Mindimowenh' in the Ojibwetongue, which means "old woman" that's tied to a fascinating legend.

Years later, the island would be renamed "Treasure Island" by a tourist operator who built a resort aptly named "Treasure Island Resort" in the early 20th century.

The resort remained operational for nearly 50 years before it became run down and changed hands several times. It was eventually purchased by an American company in 1980, and became a corporate and family retreat.

The lodge is now privately rented, with many of the original cabins still standing. There are no permanent residents on the island.

For visitors, there is not much to do or see on the island of Mindemoya, besides seeing it from a distance on the water.

Lake Mindemoya on the other hand is an outdoor lover's paradise that's popular for fishing, swimming, boating, or paddling.

Back on Manitoulin Island, you can explore a waterfall, sunbathe on the beach, go on epic hiking trails, or immerse yourself in the indigenous culture.