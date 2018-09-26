The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Toronto
The best grilled cheese sandwiches in Toronto are far from Wonderbread and Kraft Singles dorm room creations. Multiple kinds of ooey-gooey cheese are melted between high quality bread and set off by other classic fillings like tomato, onion, apple and ketchup. Despite their epic qualities, these sammies are often the cheapest thing on the menu.
Here are the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Toronto.
All grilled cheeses come on fluffy challah at this Little Italy cafe, where there are options for a grilled Brie with walnut chutney and pear, a croque monsieur with Black Forest ham, Swiss and Dijon, or their classic Canadian cheddar with house ketchup, tomato and options to add peameal or strip bacon.
A shipping container stall at Market 707 not only makes grilled cheese, they make over half a dozen different kinds, and offer loaded tater tots in just as many varieties. Grilled cheeses get stuffed, as the name implies, with jerk chicken, paneer, or beef steak and there’s even a vegan cheese option on gluten-free bread.
Tanya Mok at Stuff'd Grilled Cheese. Additional photos by Jesse Milns, mozzarellasegal, tuckshopkitchen, brandonhimpfen, liam.owens, theouftiperspective, rebelhousers
