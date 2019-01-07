The Best New Bakeries in Toronto
The best new bakeries in Toronto are serving hot trays of sweets and breads straight out of the oven. Recent arrivals include spots that make delectable dipped donuts, epic smashed cookies, and cheesy Middle Eastern kunafa soaked in syrup. Prepare your tastebuds for a ride to Sweetville.
Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.
Follow the sweet, sweet scent of freshly baked cookies in Parkdale and you'll find yourself in this homey little shop. This bakery fuses Craig's mom's cookie dough recipe with box name sweets like Oreos and pop tarts, smashing them together to create a cookie that's perfectly chunky.
This commuter-friendly pitstop offers up rows and rows of Italian sweets from inside Union Station. They sell satisfying bites like biscotti, pan forte, and torta polenta, sold by the gram. Or you can skip the weighing and just buy a whole box of your favourite to enjoy on the GO train.
Nevermind the pretty interior of this cafe and bakery in the Stockyards. The real star of the show is the dessert menu—all of it. Beautiful crême brulées, cupcakes, and even some Asian-inspired sweets like durian mousse cake can be found here. Try some of their baked goods for high tea or as its own order.
It's all in the details at this teeny tiny bakery in Kensington. With more of a focus on pastries than its cake shop version on Midland Ave., DaanGo's menu consists of creations that are almost too precious to eat. Try the kitty in the dark chocolate cup, or a chocolate rubber duck bath filled with white chocolate foam.
Hector Vasquez at Craig's Cookies
