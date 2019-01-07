Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
best bakeries toronto

The Best New Bakeries in Toronto

The best new bakeries in Toronto are serving hot trays of sweets and breads straight out of the oven. Recent arrivals include spots that make delectable dipped donuts, epic smashed cookies, and cheesy Middle Eastern kunafa soaked in syrup. Prepare your tastebuds for a ride to Sweetville.

Here are the best new bakeries in Toronto.

Craig's Cookies
1

Craig's Cookies

Follow the sweet, sweet scent of freshly baked cookies in Parkdale and you'll find yourself in this homey little shop. This bakery fuses Craig's mom's cookie dough recipe with box name sweets like Oreos and pop tarts, smashing them together to create a cookie that's perfectly chunky.

Adamson Bakery
2

Adamson Bakery

Running out of the same space as one of the best BBQ joints in town, this industrial sweet spot bakes up a mean menu of desserts. Find rich three-layer cakes, nine-inch sweet potato pies and custard bars in this warehouse-like space by Bayview and Leaside.

Dipped Donuts
3

Dipped Donuts

Hand-dipped donuts are the only thing coming out of this takeout window in Kensington Market. Fried in veggie oil, these delicious rings are glazed with ingredients right from the Market, like coffee from Moonbean and bacon from Sanagan's.

Biscotteria Forno Cultura
4

Biscotteria Forno Cultura

This commuter-friendly pitstop offers up rows and rows of Italian sweets from inside Union Station. They sell satisfying bites like biscotti, pan forte, and torta polenta, sold by the gram. Or you can skip the weighing and just buy a whole box of your favourite to enjoy on the GO train.

Sweet A La Mode
5

Sweet A La Mode

Nevermind the pretty interior of this cafe and bakery in the Stockyards. The real star of the show is the dessert menu—all of it. Beautiful crême brulées, cupcakes, and even some Asian-inspired sweets like durian mousse cake can be found here. Try some of their baked goods for high tea or as its own order.

DaanGo Pastry Lab
6

DaanGo Pastry Lab

It's all in the details at this teeny tiny bakery in Kensington. With more of a focus on pastries than its cake shop version on Midland Ave., DaanGo's menu consists of creations that are almost too precious to eat. Try the kitty in the dark chocolate cup, or a chocolate rubber duck bath filled with white chocolate foam.

7 Baker
7

7 Baker

European-style breads meet Asian ingredients at this pristine bakery right by Yonge and Wellesley. Everything here is baked fresh daily: you'll find sweet stuff like the flakey matcha-filled croissants along with unique savoury bites like the hulking charcoal buns filled with salted egg.

Kunafa's
8

Kunafa's

Ever watched a plate of kunafa being flipped upside down on top of somebody's head? If you'd like to, visit this Middle Eastern bakery on Lawrence Ave. East, where trays of znoud el Sit, awama, and syrupy kunafa filled with Nabulsi cheese come with a show.

Hype Food Co.
9

Hype Food Co.

Vegan and gluten-free sweets are on the menu at this Leslieville cafe. While the main go-tos are their boxes of nutrient-packed lunches, their homemade cookies, cupcakes and cakes will satisfy any sweet tooth, minus the gluten and GMO ingredients.

Hector Vasquez at Craig's Cookies

